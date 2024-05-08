ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Robert J. Brown 15,408,984 99.83 % 26,102 0.17 % Peter M. Bull 15,344,506 99.41 % 90,580 0.59 % Charlotte F. Burke 15,377,496 99.63 % 57,590 0.37 % George R. Judd 15,408,934 99.83 % 26,152 0.17 % Michelle A. Lewis 14,543,425 94.22 % 891,661 5.78 % Jim C. Macaulay 14,310,164 92.71 % 1,124,922 7.29 % Qi Tang 15,400,436 99.78 % 34,650 0.22 % Rob L. Taylor 15,377,742 99.63 % 57,344 0.37 % Graham M. Wilson 14,298,187 92.63 % 1,136,899 7.37 %

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]