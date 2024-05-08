ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

ADENTRA Inc.

May 08, 2024, 21:34 ET

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Robert J. Brown

15,408,984

99.83 %

26,102

0.17 %

Peter M. Bull

15,344,506

99.41 %

90,580

0.59 %

Charlotte F. Burke

15,377,496

99.63 %

57,590

0.37 %

George R. Judd

15,408,934

99.83 %

26,152

0.17 %

Michelle A. Lewis

14,543,425

94.22 %

891,661

5.78 %

Jim C. Macaulay

14,310,164

92.71 %

1,124,922

7.29 %

Qi Tang

15,400,436

99.78 %

34,650

0.22 %

Rob L. Taylor

15,377,742

99.63 %

57,344

0.37 %

Graham M. Wilson

14,298,187

92.63 %

1,136,899

7.37 %
Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 85 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]

