ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting
May 08, 2024, 21:34 ET
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN
LANGLEY, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting").
The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Robert J. Brown
|
15,408,984
|
99.83 %
|
26,102
|
0.17 %
|
Peter M. Bull
|
15,344,506
|
99.41 %
|
90,580
|
0.59 %
|
Charlotte F. Burke
|
15,377,496
|
99.63 %
|
57,590
|
0.37 %
|
George R. Judd
|
15,408,934
|
99.83 %
|
26,152
|
0.17 %
|
Michelle A. Lewis
|
14,543,425
|
94.22 %
|
891,661
|
5.78 %
|
Jim C. Macaulay
|
14,310,164
|
92.71 %
|
1,124,922
|
7.29 %
|
Qi Tang
|
15,400,436
|
99.78 %
|
34,650
|
0.22 %
|
Rob L. Taylor
|
15,377,742
|
99.63 %
|
57,344
|
0.37 %
|
Graham M. Wilson
|
14,298,187
|
92.63 %
|
1,136,899
|
7.37 %
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 85 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".
SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.
For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]
Share this article