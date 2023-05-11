ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

ADENTRA Inc.

May 11, 2023, 20:42 ET

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Robert J. Brown

15,137,474

99.62 %

57,008

0.38 %

Peter M. Bull

12,096,129

79.61 %

3,098,353

20.39 %

Charlotte F. Burke

15,183,750

99.93 %

10,732

0.07 %

George R. Judd

15,135,192

99.61 %

59,290

0.39 %

Michelle A. Lewis

14,305,125

94.15 %

889,357

5.85 %

Jim C. Macaulay

11,293,241

74.32 %

3,901,241

25.68 %

Qi Tang

12,194,681

80.26 %

2,999,801

19.74 %

Rob L. Taylor

15,179,539

99.90 %

14,943

0.10 %

Graham M. Wilson

12,121,494

79.78 %

3,072,988

20.22 %


Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]

