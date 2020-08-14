Addiction treatment in central Canada takes another leap forward

Aurora Recovery Centre Welcomes New Faces To The Team

GIMLI, MB, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurora Recovery Centre has upped its game once again.

With laser focus on moving forward in reshaping the face of treatment and recovery in central Canada, the 70-bed treatment centre in Gimli, Manitoba has welcomed two new faces to the Aurora team, while saying goodbye to an original member.

With a career spanning 35 years, Neal Berger, an expert and veteran of treating substance use and mental health disorders across North America, comes on board in the position of Executive Consultant and Staff Development and Training.

Berger is widely known across the continent for his work with governments and treatment centres. From 2015 through 2018, Berger was a member of the Canadian government's Recovery Expert Advisory Group, whose mandate was to conduct research regarding how individuals with Substance Use Disorders attain and maintain recovery in Canada.

He was one of the founders of Edgewood Treatment Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. in 1994, and Cedars at Cobble Hill in 2005. Berger was a member of the Federal Health Minister of Canada's International Roundtable tasked with developing strategic policy initiatives to reduce the human and financial costs associated with addiction. He is currently president of the International Society for Excellence in Recovery Management.

"It is hard to explain succinctly just how fortunate we are to have Neal Berger join our team," Steve Low, President of Aurora, said. "His is one of the great minds in addiction treatment, and more importantly, recovery management systems."

"What this man has done for this field, and with whom he has done it — to be able to tap into that is a blessing to anybody."

Also joining the Aurora team is Darryl Stein, BA Economics, as Director of Business Development. With a proven record in sales and management at executive levels in Fortune 500 businesses, Stein will help Aurora manage and grow its referral connections.

"Darryl is a passionate, fierce recovery advocate and has an incredible track record to draw upon in the business sector. We are thrilled he has agreed to join us," said Low.

The changes come as the centre says farewell to a founding face of Aurora. Ian Rabb, former Director of Business Development, Public Relations and Interventionist / Addictions Specialist, founded Aurora Recovery Centre in 2015. He resigned following years of promoting Aurora as the option for private-care treatment in central Canada.

"We really want to honour Ian for who he is, and what he has done," said Paul Melnuk, Aurora owner and cofounder. "He was one of the original visionaries of Aurora. He put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place, and we wish him well."

Low agreed.

"Ian gave an incredible contribution to our centre's coming to life and getting this far. He will be missed, and his efforts always appreciated."

The changes continue to drive Aurora's push to reach and help more people find solutions to their substance use issues. With a philosophy embedded in Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care, Low and owner Paul Melnuk continue to retool the centre on the Western shores of Lake Winnipeg. In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two and their loyal staff members have been busy making changes to programming, while adding clinical staff in sync with the science- and evidence-based best practices used by the top centres in North America.

Multi-disciplinary options for treatment, with a strong emphasis on inclusion of families in the process of healing, are Aurora's signature focuses.

"If we take care of our members and families first, offering them the best help available, then the business end will take care of itself. I really believe that," says Melnuk. "Good management is all about bringing in the best staff possible to accomplish that."

Aurora Recovery Centre is an addiction treatment centre in Gimli, Manitoba that offers treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

