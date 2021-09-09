Adastra Holdings Announces Product Listings From Ontario Cannabis Store

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, the only regulated online retailer of adult-use cannabis products in Ontario, and a wholesaler of cannabis products to all licensed retailers in the province. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

The Santa Cruz Haze Shatter Vape Cartridge is a new format of a full spectrum product and has been picked up by the OCS. The availability of full-spectrum concentrate cartridges is limited, and this will stand out against the competition. This product will appeal to new consumers looking to embark on their concentrate journey and experienced consumers looking for a portable, full-spectrum hydrocarbon-derived extract option.

"We're very excited to launch this highly anticipated new product in Ontario through the OCS. The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and set the stage for rapid expansion. It's a significant milestone for both the Phyto Extractions brand and Adastra Labs. Further, this product, along with other similar products that will be available soon, will also hedge against regulatory risk as to the terpenes that flavour the product is 100% cannabis-derived, which is a key differentiator." said Donald Dinsmore, COO, Adastra Holdings Ltd.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

From its inception, Adastra has built a successful reputation as a household name in cannabis concentrates among consumers and retailers alike. Adastra Labs Inc. is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation, and product manufacturer, located in Langley, BC. Operating out of its 13,500 sq. ft. Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing facility, Adastra, produces and distributes cannabis-derived products designed for medical cannabis and forward-looking therapeutic use.

Known for its renowned cannabis concentrate products, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada.

As a leading supplier, Adastra Holdings Ltd. currently distributes its product line to 1400+ adult-use retailers and a web-based medical platform, CannMart Inc., seeking to provide consistent, quality concentrate products and alternative treatment options across the country to patients.

Connect with Adastra: Email | Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ADASTRA HOLDINGS LTD. (CSE: XTRX)

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved of any contents of this news release.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Cody Simpson, Communications Manager, P: (778) 715-5011, E: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.adastraholdings.ca/investors/

