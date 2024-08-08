Adamo Bioscience Introduces The Adamo Method; Transforming Intimacy with Science Backed Practices for Optimal Sexual Health

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Adamo Bioscience introduces the Adamo Method, the most significant advancement in sexual medicine since Sensate Therapy was created by Masters and Johnson in the 1960s. Developed by Molly Maloof, MD, Dr. Saida Desilets, PhD, and Aaron Michael, MA, this innovative approach improves sexual satisfaction, enhances intimacy, and addresses sexual dysfunction through science-backed practices.

In a groundbreaking clinical study, facilitated by PhD candidates Tomasso Barba and Aleksandra Wingert from the Imperial College of London, couples who enrolled in the 8-week digital program experienced significant improvements in multiple markers of sexual and relational fitness including sexual satisfaction, communication, frequency, duration of intercourse, and feelings of love, passion, and emotional closeness (pending peer review). Note: these percentages refer to individuals who completed the program, and do not represent improvements at a population level:

86% of participants reported improvements in Sexual Satisfaction

79% of participants reported improvements in Sexual Communication

73% of female participants reported increased Arousal

68% of participants reported improved Orgasm Quality

66% of participants reported increased Orgasm Frequency

67% of participants reported increased feelings of Love for their partners

The Adamo Method includes practices involving breath, voice, touch, and movement to optimize the sexual experience and address both physical and psychological challenges. It enhances sexual satisfaction through techniques such as pelvic floor breathing, embodied consent, and suction-based penetration, which leads to enhanced lasting time in men and closes the pleasure gap by increasing orgasmic potential in women.

The innovative method shifts the focus from sexual performance to embodied love, fostering deeper intimacy and passion between partners. It promotes open communication about physical and emotional desires, leading to more frequent and fulfilling sexual activities. It also challenges negative beliefs about sex and self-image, boosting body awareness, acceptance, and sexual confidence while strengthening emotional connections through practices of openness and vulnerability.

The Adamo Method is currently available online, providing direct access to consumers seeking to enhance their sexual health and intimacy. Additionally, it is offered as a resource for healthcare providers, allowing them to prescribe this innovative approach in their clinical practice and support a broader range of sexual wellness needs of their clientele.

About: Adamo Bioscience was founded in 2021 with a vision to revolutionize human connection by promoting love and intimacy as forces for health, happiness, and societal flourishing. The company's mission is to empower individuals and couples to cultivate healthy, fulfilling sex lives by providing comprehensive and evidence-based sex therapy, provider education, and tools for deepening human connection.

