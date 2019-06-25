Ada to Showcase The Future of Automated Customer Support at CCW Las Vegas 2019

Ada, a global leader in AI-powered chatbot technology, joins award-winning airline AirAsia at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas to demonstrate how personalized automation is revolutionizing the customer experience

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Ada , the market leader in automated customer experience, announced it will be a Platinum Sponsor of Customer Contact Week (CCW), happening this week in Las Vegas, Nev. As well, Ada will be hitting the main stage with AirAsia, the world's leading low-cost carrier, to showcase the unmatched cost, time, and customer saving benefits of an automation-first support strategy.

Now in its twentieth year, CCW is the foremost conference and expo for CX bringing together diverse professionals across contact centre and customer care from June 24 - 28, 2019 at The Mirage Hotel. Ada will be available at booth #1223 to showcase its industry-leading chatbot platform and engage attendees in dynamic discussions.

Ada's Head of Marketing, Ruth Zive, will address CCW attendees as a featured speaker alongside Adam Geneave, AirAsia's Chief Customer Happiness Officer, on stage at 11:25 AM PDT on June 27, 2019.

Geneave will draw on decades of thought leadership experience, sharing how his non-technical support team transformed AirAsia's customer service in less than one month. Together, Zive and Geneave will address strategies for successfully introducing AI and explain why an automation-first approach to the customer experience is the future of brand differentiation.

"The future of automated customer service and chatbot technology is top of mind for CX leaders across industries; and we're excited to be at CCW to show them the way," said Ruth Zive, Head of Marketing at Ada. "With the launch of the AirAsia Virtual Allstar (AVA), wait times were reduced to mere minutes via live chat, and customer satisfaction rates soared to over 90%. This is a great example of how an automation-first strategy can lead to greater efficiency and customer delight. We are very excited to share this story."

About Ada

As the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), Ada personalizes engagement across the customer journey by putting the power of AI in the hands of the people who know your business best. Ada makes it simple for non-technical teams to build an automated, enterprise-class chatbot that saves time, reduces costs, and improves engagement. Headquartered in Toronto, Ada enables clients around the world, like TELUS, UpWork, and AirAsia, to provide their customers with 24/7 personalized support in more than 100 languages.

SOURCE Ada

For further information: Leigh LePage, leighlepage@ada.support