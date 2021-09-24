Ada places No. 19 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Ada's platform puts the benefits of AI into the hands of non-technical teams. Its automation-first approach introduces employees across the entire CX lifecycle, revenue, and marketing teams to a new generation of skills in building bots, as well as managing and optimizing automated customer experiences . Ada breaks old operating models and provides digital-first brands with a platform to proactively engage and interact more with customers, as they scale, not less as is customary today.

"As a proudly Canadian company, we're honored to be a part of this list alongside some of the most innovative companies in the world," said Mike Murchison, co-founder and CEO of Ada. "Ada has experienced tremendous growth in the last year, bringing in hundreds of new, international clients and scaling our digital-first team to over 400 members from eight different countries. We're excited to continue to bring exceptional results for our clients and be recognized for our work in 2021."

The accolade comes on the heels of significant accomplishments for Ada, including being named as part of LinkedIn's Top Startups in Canada , an annual ranking of companies that have remained resilient during tumultuous times, continuing to attract investment, employees, and attention. Additionally, Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, also recognized Ada as the "Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company" in its fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards just last month.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Ada

As the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX®), Ada is the only conversational AI platform purpose-built to support a scalable, automation-first customer experience strategy.

By uncovering new opportunities for revenue, Ada's automation is designed to transform reactive CX models to proactive, personalized profit generators. A global company, Ada's automation and AI enables clients around the world, like TELUS, AirAsia, and Zoom, to increase valuable interactions across the entire customer journey and empower CX professionals to succeed.

