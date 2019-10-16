Acuva Technologies partners with Canature for Next Generation UV-LED Water Disinfection Applications

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Canature, one of the largest manufacturers of residential and commercial water treatment systems and components in China, announced today that it has partnered with Acuva Technologies for UV-LED water treatment technology solutions.

Canature's wide range of high-quality water treatment products and commercial drinking water systems were a perfect fit for Acuva's Strike Platform of UV-LED Water Disinfection Modules. After completing thorough testing and detailed evaluation of Acuva's modules, it was clear that Strike could meet and exceed Canature's requirements for chemical-free microbial disinfection.

"This partnership with Acuva helps us achieve our mission Healthy Water Anytime, Anywhere! To protect the world's water as our life source and key to health," said Raymond Qu, Vice Chairman of Canature. "UV-LED water disinfection is an incredible scientific advancement that allows us to offer a more sustainable water treatment option to protect health and environment."

Water disinfection systems that utilize UV-LEDs are growing in popularity for their added efficiency and ability to enable new applications. As a result, the scope of NSF/ANSI 55 standards for Ultraviolet Treatment Systems have been expanded to include critical UV-LED system benchmarks to ensure products meet strict standards and procedures to protect public health.

"The Strike Platform of UV-LED modules for OEMs opens up new opportunities for innovative manufacturers like Canature with NSF/ANSI 55 certification for Material Safety and Structural Integrity by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)," said Manoj Singh, President & CEO of Acuva Technologies. "Acuva has been always held itself to a high standard for quality. From material selection to advanced system design, we always look to meet the highest and most relevant standards for certification."

Acuva designs, manufactures and integrates the most efficient UV-LED water disinfection systems available. Acuva's proprietary IntenseBeamTM technology maximizes available UV-LED power through optical lensing to purify drinking water with microbial disinfection rates up to 99.9999% to protect health and safety. This partnership strengthens the positive health and environmental impact that both Canature and Acuva can create globally through improved drinking water treatment, lowered chemical emissions and single-use plastic waste reduction.

About Acuva Technologies

Acuva, a world leader in UVC-LED water disinfection technology, developed its UV-LED water purification systems to enable clean drinking water globally. Acuva's Strike platform of customizable UV-LED modules is designed for ease of OEM integration into consumer and commercial water dispensing appliances. Advanced applications also include integration into lab water equipment. Acuva's technology provides a sustainable solution for OEMs to comply with the Minamata Convention, a United Nations Environmental Program with a mandate to encourage phasing out mercury by 2020. Learn more at acuvatech.com .

About Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Canature has become a global leader in the development and production of water treatment equipment. Canature provides a wide variety of high-quality water treatment products and solutions, while also serving OEM and ODM customers. Products are manufactured in a 1,200,000 sq. ft. state-of-the–art ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified facility. The company is publicly traded with over 1,300 employees. Please visit canature-global.com for more information.

