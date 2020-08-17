Acuva Continues Global Expansion with Official Launch of Acuva Europe Office

"I'm excited for the opportunity to start a new flagship office for Acuva from scratch," said Maiweg, new Managing Director for Acuva Europe, "I look forward to contributing my experience to support the European water industry and facilitate a seamless transition from current mercury-based solutions to LED-based disinfection treatments." Maiweg goes on further to say, "Acuva is a fast-growing disruptor in the field of UV-LED water, air and surface disinfection products. In these current days, we have all learned a vital lesson on how important a healthy environment is and Acuva provides unique, certified solutions to address this need."

Acuva also announces, a strategic partnership with Italian UV germicidal technology company LightProgress. "Acuva's world leading expertise in UV-LED disinfection technology and LightProgress's strong presence and solid foundation in Italian markets, will be hugely beneficial for both companies and European markets and customers," said Giulia Santi, CEO of Light Progress.

This expansion will allow Acuva's team to provide improved local support and a better overall customer service experience to the fast-growing European market.

Acuva is best known for its UV-LED disinfection technology called IntenseBeam, which is found in all its water applications. In response to the novel Coronavirus, Acuva rallied its expert team of R&D scientists and engineers to design and begin development of a UV-LED disinfection handheld device—which can eliminate pathogens in real-time. All of these tech innovations have earned the company broad industry recognition, including being the recent recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Global New Product Innovation award.

And with its new, larger presence in the EU market, the European market will have an opportunity to see first-hand the unparalleled innovation Acuva has to offer.

SOURCE Acuva Technologies

For further information: Harald Maiweg, Managing Director, Acuva Europe, [email protected]; To learn more about LightProgress: Giulia Santi, CEO, LightProgress, [email protected]

