AcuityAds' Updated Algorithm Delivers 15% Increase in Campaign Performance to Advertisers

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, OTCQX:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced enhancements to its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm.

After several months of testing its enhanced AI algorithm across 33% of its currently active, managed-service campaigns, Acuity has seen an average 15% improvement in campaign ROI. The Company is now rolling out the new technology across all existing campaigns over the course of the next six weeks. In addition to the marked improvement in campaign performance, Acuity's enhanced AI technology is less reliant on user-tracking cookies through the utilization of higher quality new variable inputs resulting in better targeting at a higher ROI.

"Acuity's algorithm has always been the cornerstone for attracting large brands and advertisers to our technology. The recent improvements Dr. Nathan Mekuz and his team have made has resulted in significantly improved campaign performance which we expect to extend our competitive advantage with new and existing clients," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds.

Mr. Hayek continued, "We are also very excited about the recent launch of the alpha version of our new Self-Serve platform which we expect to officially share with the market in the next month. We believe this new platform will provide additional competitive advantages for Acuity by providing a new level of insight and control into the consumer journey for our advertising clients. We have already heard tremendous feedback from selected clients, and expect that the release of this new Self-Serve platform will unlock significant new revenue opportunities for Acuity."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

