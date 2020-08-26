AcuityAds to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, today announced that Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds, will be presenting virtually at the LD 500 Conference on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time/1:00 pm Pacific Time.

Interested parties can register at https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ to get access to the live presentation.

During the presentation, Mr. Hayek will discuss some of AcuityAds' recent corporate milestones including its:

Launch of its new game-changing Advertising Automation platform, which is scheduled to launch in October 2020 .

. Financial performance and continued growth in margins, profitability and cash flow despite the impact of the pandemic.

Recent partnership with OverActive Media, a major esport enterprise, to deliver programmatic solutions for advertisers and brands to target hard-to-reach and highly valuable esport audience.

The live virtual event taking place from September 1-4, 2020 will feature prominent public companies, alongside interviews and keynotes with some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the small-cap world.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

