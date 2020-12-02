AcuityAds to Present at the 2020 Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT) (OTCQX:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 2020 Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Wednesday December 9th as well as participating in one-on-one investor meetings. Co-founder and CEO Tal Hayek will be presenting on December 9th at 12:00pm EST.

Designed to bridge the gap between publicly traded companies, investors and traders, the 2020 Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will enable small-cap companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse investor base.

For additional details about the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and to register, visit www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

