AcuityAds to Officially Launch New Advertising Automation Platform October 1

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, today provided an update on the launch date for the Company's new highly anticipated advertising automation platform. The invite-only digital event will be held at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on October 1, 2020.

"We are proud to be presenting our new advertising automation platform, a disruptive development within the industry that will democratize programmatic advertising, making it accessible to all marketers," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "With this new technology, we will bring the consumer journey to life by closing the gap between the way advertising is planned and the way it is executed."

The new advertising automation platform has been in beta with six highly established brands including a Fortune 50 home renovation retailer, one of the largest U.S. insurance groups, and a large direct-to-consumer mattress company. The beta program enabled participants to test the new technology and its ability to dramatically simplify the campaign creation process while delivering unique journey-based insights and improved ROI on marketing investment.

"Following the tremendous success and feedback from our beta program, the platform is ready to be received by the market at large," added Hayek. "We look forward to revealing how our innovative advertising automation platform will revolutionize the advertising industry during our digital event on October 1."

To request an invite to the October 1 launch event, interested parties should submit the required information at go.acuityads.com/launch . Media should contact [email protected] to request an invite or pre-brief interview. Further information is available on AcuityAds' website, acuityads.com .

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com .

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

