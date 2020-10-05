AcuityAds to Host Panel at Advertising Week 2020

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that the Company's Chief Strategy Officer, Seraj Bharwani will be on stage with Rob Towne, Director of Performance Marketing at Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple"), to conduct the Marketing Leaders' panel at Advertising Week 2020.

The panel, titled Core Competencies Powering the Meteoric Rise of Purple Mattress, will cover how Purple utilized AcuityAds' all-new illumin™ platform, the only advertising automation technology in the market today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform, to achieve brand growth and advertising efficiency.

Attendees of Advertising Week 2020 are invited to view the live virtual event, to be held at 2:30pm ET on Monday, October 5, 2020. A replay of the panel will be available on the AcuityAds website after the event.

Purple participated in the beta testing of the illumin platform prior to the platform's full launch on October 1, 2020, offering the opportunity to leverage the unique capabilities of illumin to close the gap between planning and execution of advertising.

About illumin ™:

illumin™, powered by AcuityAds, is the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Advertisers can map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. The platform enables creation of consumer journeys with custom messages tied to propensity-scored audiences, increasing efficiency and return on advertising investments. illumin™ brings unique capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution of advertising and lights the path to intelligent omnichannel advertising, including visualizing journey intelligence by touchpoint, message, and channel and comparing against industry benchmarks on Share of Voice, Share of Attention™ and return on advertising spend.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com .

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

