AcuityAds Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the TSX

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSXV:AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Effective at the opening of trading on June 26th, 2019, the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol of "AT". Shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on the same day, upon commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Company will also be ringing the opening bell in celebration of the graduation to the TSX on June 26th, 2019.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE AcuityAds Inc.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, tal.hayek@acuityads.com; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, jp@acuityads.com; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

