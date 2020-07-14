AcuityAds Provides Update on Advertising Automation Platform Development

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, today provided an update on the beta testing of the Company's highly anticipated advertising automation platform.

After receiving applications from more than 30 companies to participate in the testing of our new advertising automation platform, six highly established brands initiated beta testing in May, 2020.

"This outstanding group of companies selected for the beta testing represent a mix of existing partners, as well as businesses new to working with AcuityAds," commented Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "The brands involved include a Fortune 50 home renovation retailer, one of the largest U.S. insurance groups, and a large direct-to-consumer mattress company, among others, all with unique demands and insights that will help us to further perfect the platform."

Mr. Hayek continued, "We believe our advertising automation platform will fundamentally change the way programmatic advertising is executed and will dramatically simplify the campaign creation process by aligning the way marketers think and plan in accordance with the way programmatic is executed. In doing so, it will enable our clients to create custom consumer journeys within minutes, significantly reducing their costs and increasing their ROI on every dollar spent. The progress we have made thus far has been extremely encouraging. Pending completion of a successful beta program, we are excited to launch the full product in the fall of this year. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress in the coming months."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

For further information: Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, AcuityAds Holdings Inc., 416-218-9888, [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-644-5081, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

