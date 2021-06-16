AcuityAds Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Jun 16, 2021, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ("AcuityAds" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee

Votes "For"

% Votes For

Votes "Withheld"

% of Votes Withheld

Tal Hayek

14,523,829

99.961%

5,732

0.039%

Sheldon Pollack

13,912,576

95.754%

616,985

4.246%

Roger Dent

7,384,230

50.822%

7,145,331

49.178%

Igal Mayer

14,290,123

98.352%

239,438

1.648%

Yishay Waxman

14,290,058

98.352%

239,503

1.648%

Corey Ferengul

14,077,528

96.889%

452,033

3.111%

Elisabeth Donohue

14,519,257

99.929%

10,304

0.071%

In addition, the only other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation, was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

Votes "For"

% Votes For

Votes "Withheld"

% of Votes Withheld

23,869,762

99.828%

41,111

0.172%

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

