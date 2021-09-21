AcuityAds Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds") or (the "Company"), the technology leader in consumer journey based advertising automation, today announced the appointment of Tatiana Kresling as Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Jonathan Pollack who is retiring from the Company in accordance with his previously announced plans. Mr. Pollack has agreed to remain available to the Company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Kresling has served as Executive Vice President of Finance at AcuityAds for the past three years. Previously, she held senior-level finance positions at several private companies. Ms. Kresling has over 20 years of professional experience and holds both a master's degree in finance and a CPA designation.

As previously disclosed, the Company is conducting a search to identify a permanent chief financial officer. The Company expects this search to be completed this calendar year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

