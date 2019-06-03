ACTO and Philips Respironics Partnership Earns Nomination for the 2019 LTEN Excellence Award in Innovation

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - ACTO and Philips Respironics' partnership has earned a nomination for the 2019 LTEN Excellence Award in Innovation, honoring best-in-class learning and development initiatives within the life sciences. LTEN has recognized ACTO for their work with Philips Respironics in implementing the ACTO Commercialization Cloud.

"In the past, training was a check-the-box event," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO, "The leadership team at Philips Respironics was able to identify that training could drive a company-wide transformation. By giving their reps one place for all their training, sales, and marketing tools, Philips Respironics is now able to tap into a wealth of learning and engagement data to refine their commercial strategies."

Last year, Philips Respironics was looking for a new learning management system (LMS), but realized there was a larger opportunity to transform their commercial unit with ACTO. Philips Respironics deprecated their legacy LMS and content management system (CMS) and gave their reps a one-stop-shop to access training and brand messaging in two clicks or less. Further, in under 12 weeks Philips Respironics reduced their content library from over 2,600 to under 800 assets and migrated over 70% of this library from their legacy LMS to the ACTO Commercialization Cloud.

Philips Respironics' vision was to drive continuous learning for reps, draw insights from the field and enable collaboration between different teams. By consolidating their training, sales, and marketing tools onto the ACTO Commercialization Cloud, Philips Respironics is now able to both equip their reps to more effectively communicate their clinical data and messaging and identify opportunities in real-time to coach their reps. These capabilities have resulted in more meaningful conversations between their reps and healthcare providers.

"ACTO has changed the way we think about training as a company," said Dan Mellon, Project Manager of Sales Operations at Philips Respironics, "Training has become a priority for every team in the commercial unit now and everyone is thinking: How are we going to train this? Since rolling out ACTO, other teams at Philips Respironics have seen the value of training appropriately and delivering the training in the right way. We've elevated the role of training in our company and gotten our teams on the same page."

ACTO's Platinum Preferred Industry Partnership with LTEN demonstrates its commitment to building bridges between its diverse network of customers and partners and the LTEN community. At this year's 48th Annual LTEN Conference, ACTO and Philips Respironics will be presenting a workshop together.

To learn more about ACTO and Philips Respironics at LTEN, visit https://lten.actoapp.com

About ACTO

ACTO is on a mission to improve treatment access by disrupting how drugs and devices are commercialized globally. ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences is the only one-stop-shop sales, marketing, and training platform designed to help life sciences companies effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence. ACTO helps pharma, medical device, and dental companies increase rep effectiveness, message consistency, and build a culture of continuous learning while helping them stay compliant.

About Philips Respironics

Philips Respironics, a global leader in the Sleep and Respiratory markets, is passionate about providing solutions that lead to healthier patients, healthier practices, and healthier businesses. Philips Respironics believes that effective sleep and respiratory management empowers patients to rediscover confidence and the freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring their ability to sleep and breathe naturally.

About LTEN

The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.

SOURCE ACTO Technologies, Inc.

For further information: Wafa Sayeed Irtiza, via email at pr@actoapp.com or phone at 647-894-6579

Related Links

www.actoapp.com

