Activities Not to Be Missed at C2 Online This Week Français
Oct 19, 2020, 07:30 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today is the official start of C2 Online - Montreal 2020, which will run until October 30. Rich content, inspiring thought leaders, culinary challenges and music performances are on the program. Here's a list of activities not to be missed this week.
Full programming of C2 Online: https://www.c2montreal.com/c2-online-schedule/#/
Monday, October 19
9 am
Welcome message from Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal, and Jacques-André Dupont, President and CEO, C2.
9 am to
Conversation with Patrisse Cullors (co-founder, Black Lives Matter).
11 am to
Small businesses driving a big recovery: Supercharging the economic comeback with SMEs
Speakers: Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, in conversation with Charles Milliard.
Tuesday, October 20
9 am
Investing in inclusion: How diversity delivers results
Speaker: Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing, Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec.
11 am
Masterclass by Malcolm Gladwell
4:30 pm to
LIVE PERFORMANCE: Sunset Session with Random Recipe and Laurent Saulnier
Music performance and intimate conversations broadcast live from the rooftop terrace of the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. Alternating musical performances and discussions between the singers of Random Recipe and Laurent Saulnier, vice-president of programming, Équipe Spectra. Conversations about their visions for the future of the music industry and the possibilities of a more inclusive representation.
Wednesday, October 21
4 pm
Interactive culinary challenge in collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs
Prepare delicious dishes with local ingredients, discussing the crucial issues of food access and waste. Followed by a discussion between Jean-François Archambault, founder of La Tablée des chefs and chef David Hertz. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED.
Thursday, October 22
11 am to
Conversation with Jane Fonda
Friday, October 23
1 pm
The rise of esports and why it matters for businesses and communities
Speaker: Stephanie Harvey, Counter Logic Gaming
2:30 pm
It's game on for the future of work – How gamers can ready us for our new reality
Speaker: Stephanie Harvey, Counter Logic Gaming
