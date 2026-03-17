Activate Debuts in Norway and Sweden, Accelerating Nordic Expansion with Realinvest

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Activate, the world's first live-action gaming experience, is making its introduction in the Nordic region with new locations opening in Oslo, Norway, and Gothenburg, Sweden. The openings mark a significant step in Activate's global expansion and are powered by its strategic partnership with Realinvest, a leading Scandinavian real estate and investment firm.

Activate opens in Oslo, Norway and Gothenburg, Sweden

Located in the Snøbyen district outside of Oslo, Norway, the 798 m² Activate venue features nine immersive game rooms with more than 800 interactive challenges. In Sweden, the new 733 m², Nordstan Shopping Centre location in Gothenburg houses nine game rooms. The openings follow the successful debut of the partnership's first Nordic location in Helsinki, Finland last month.

Both locations feature fan favorites such as Mega Grid, Laser, and Hide. Designed for teams of two to five Players, each 60- or 90-minute session combines physical activity, strategy and teamwork to deliver a next-generation interactive entertainment experience unlike anything in the region.

"We built Activate to create a global gaming network that brings people together through play," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate Games. "Thanks to our partnership with Realinvest, we're delivering a next-generation interactive entertainment experience unlike anything else in the region. We're proud to welcome Sweden and Norway into the growing global Activate community."

"We are extremely happy with how we have been received in the Nordics," states Håvard Olstad, CEO of Activate Games Scandinavia. So far all our opening weekends have been fully booked and the feedback from our guests has been nothing short of amazing."

Founded in Canada in 2019, Activate quickly became a social media phenomenon with its innovative approach to in-person gaming. Powered by RFID technology and immersive environments, Activate tracks individual Player performance over time, allowing guests to level up, unlock achievements, earn Rewards and enjoy endless replayability.

Today, Activate operates more than 70 locations worldwide and is on track to open 30 additional locations in 2026, including five new locations with Realinvest across the Nordic region, with openings planned in Stockholm (SWE), Copenhagen (DNK) and Burgan (NOR).

To book a visit or learn more, visit playactivate.no (Norway) or playactivate.se (Sweden) or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to more than 70 locations across Canada, the U.S., France, Finland, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

SOURCE ACTIVATE

Press Contact: Hannah Correll, [email protected]