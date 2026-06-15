ACTIVATE APPOINTS SCOTT SHULTZ AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

WINNIPEG, MB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Activate, the world's leading active gaming company and North America's fastest-growing entertainment experience, today announced the appointment of Scott Shultz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Shultz joins Activate as a seasoned technology executive and AI strategist with more than 30 years of experience leading technology innovation and growth for some of North America's leading organizations, including Exeter Finance, Topgolf, and Main Event Entertainment. His proven track record of leveraging emerging technologies to accelerate growth and enhance customer experiences will help support Activate's continued global expansion and innovation leadership.

Scott Shultz, Chief Technology Officer, Activate

"Scott is a transformational leader who understands how to harness technology not only to solve complex challenges, but to create meaningful business value," said Adam Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Activate. "Scott's expertise in technology, innovation, and scaling high-growth organizations will help Activate continue to push the boundaries of active gaming, elevate the guest experience, and support our rapid global expansion."

Throughout his career, Shultz has led large-scale technology organizations and helped businesses leverage emerging technologies to improve operations, drive growth, and enhance customer experiences. His perspectives focus on helping organizations navigate rapid technological change while maintaining a strong commitment to people, governance, business value, and long-term strategic success.

"Activate has built an entirely new category of entertainment by combining physical activity, immersive gameplay, and proprietary technology," said Scott Shultz. "What excites me most is the company's relentless focus on innovation and its willingness to challenge conventional thinking. Technology has always been a strategic enabler of growth and differentiation, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Activate to shape the future of active gaming and deliver extraordinary experiences for players around the world."

Shultz holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from the University of Texas at Austin.

As Activate continues expanding around the world, Shultz will help accelerate the company's investment in the technology, systems, and game innovation that power its uniquely immersive player experience.

To book a visit or learn more, visit playactivate.com or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate is North America's fastest-growing entertainment experience, growing to more than 75 locations across Canada, the U.S., Denmark, France, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

SOURCE ACTIVATE

Press Contact: Hannah Correll, [email protected]; For investor relations: [email protected]; For information about Activate's global development opportunities, please contact: [email protected]; For real estate inquiries, please contact: [email protected]