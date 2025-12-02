ACT Introduces Polarlink: Power for Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs)

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Advanced Charging Technologies, LLC (ACT) announces the launch of Polarlink, a connected power source for transport refrigeration units (TRUs) that helps fleets reduce fuel use, lower operating costs, and improve equipment longevity while trucks are parked. Delivering 25 kW of output power (30A max), Polarlink supports reliable electric operation for refrigerated trailers while reducing noise, emissions, and maintenance demands.

Built for Continuous Operation

Polarlink – Connected power source for transport refrigeration units (TRUs).

Polarlink is engineered for dependable performance in harsh environments. Its NEMA 3R weatherproof enclosure resists rain, dust, and temperature extremes from –40°C to +50°C. The system is designed for continuous duty to ensure consistent TRU operation across distribution centers, cold-chain facilities, and logistics yards.

Connected Visibility and Intelligent Cost Management

Cloud-connected and cellular-enabled, Polarlink provides real-time operational visibility. Through ACTview, operators gain remote monitoring, energy measurement, automated reporting, and billing support. These capabilities help distribution centers manage cost recovery, track usage, and streamline data-driven operational decisions.

Simple, Reliable Power for TRU Operations

"Polarlink delivers the reliability refrigerated operations require," said Michael K. Nelson, President of ACT. "It provides a connected power source that eliminates diesel use during idle operation, parking, supports continuous performance, and enhances operational efficiency for fleets."

Key Features

25 kW output power (30 A max) for TRU operation

Cloud-connected and cellular-enabled for real-time usage tracking

ACTview integration for remote monitoring and automated reporting

NEMA 3R weatherproof design

Cable options in 15 ft, 25 ft, and 50 ft with a Meltric DSN30 connector

Polarlink is available now through ACT's authorized dealers and partners.

About Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT)

Established in 2009, Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT) is a recognized leader in integrated energy solutions for fleet electrification. ACT delivers charging technologies that maximize efficiency and operational flexibility across industrial and commercial fleets. Its portfolio includes smart industrial appliances and connected fleet solutions that enable businesses to optimize energy infrastructure and scale with confidence. With more than 80,000 chargers deployed worldwide, ACT continues to drive innovation, service, and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of electrified fleets.

