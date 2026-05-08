ACT ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ANNOUNCES FINAL 2026 ANNUAL MEETING DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSX: ACX) ("ACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting"), were approved by a majority of votes cast, including the election of all seven (7) director nominees proposed by management. A total of 13,264,595 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, which represents 37.99% of the issued and outstanding as of the record date. The vote disposition is as follows:

Director Nominee For % Withheld % Daniel B. Adams 12,452,959 95.44 595,258 4.56 Nyimas (Ami) H. Arief 12,452,246 95.43 595,971 4.57 Thomas (Tom) J. Connors 12,452,959 95.44 595,258 4.56 Shuja U. Goraya 12,615,245 96.68 432,972 3.32 Roderick (Rod) D. Maxwell 13,015,279 99.75 32,938 0.25 Scott D. Sarjeant 12,166,045 93.24 882,172 6.76 Dale E. Tremblay 12,452,531 95.44 595,686 4.56

ABOUT ACT ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd., headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, operates in Canada under the brand "Altitude Energy Partners" and in the United States under the brands "Altitude Energy Partners", "Stryker Directional", "SB Directional", "Discovery Downhole Services" and "Rime Downhole Technologies". ACT's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACX". ACT provides high-performance directional drilling services and downhole technologies to North American energy companies, delivering tailored solutions that improve drilling efficiency and reduce project costs. For more information, visit www.actenergy.com .

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Tom Connors, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Skilnick, Chief Financial Officer

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd.

6030 3 Street S.E.

Calgary, Alberta T2H 1K2

Telephone: 403.265.2560, Fax: 403.262.4682

www.actenergy.com

SOURCE ACT Energy Technologies LTD.