Acrab Raises US$130 Million Series B, Advancing Agentic AI Compute Platform Commercialization

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Acrab today announced a US$130 million Series B financing round, with continued support from existing leading investors Vertex Ventures SEA & India and Vertex Growth, as well as participation from renowned institutional investors across Europe and Southeast Asia.

Following its emergence from stealth with more than US$350 million in cumulative funding and the launch of its GΞLIX 1-powered Agent Box platform, Acrab is entering its next phase of commercialization, with visible paths to industrial deployments across domains and expected revenue within this year.

Acrab is building a full-stack AI computing platform combining purpose-built silicon, edge AI, and intelligent software orchestration.

The new funding will support product scaling, ecosystem expansion, and the development of Acrab's next-generation computing platform.

About Acrab

Acrab is a technology company building agentic AI compute infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent systems. Founded in 2024, the company develops high-performance AI compute architecture and integrated software platforms designed to bring AI agents into action, providing personalized assistance and real-time execution across a range of edge environments.

By combining purpose-designed silicon, advanced edge AI models, full-stack software and system orchestration, Acrab provides the computing foundation for AI agent systems across everyday life, bringing assistance, creativity, utility and value.

For more information about Acrab, please visit https://www.acrab.ai/.

SOURCE Acrab

Media Contact: Acrab Public Relations, [email protected]