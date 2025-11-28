ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY IN THE MATTER OF THE BANKRUPTCY OF ATLANTIC SEA CUCUMBER LTD.

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Opportunity

An opportunity exists to potentially acquire all or part of assets of Atlantic Sea Cucumber Ltd. ("ASC" or the "Company").

By order (the "SISP Order") of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (the "Court"), made on October 2nd, 2025, msi Spergel inc., as Trustee in Bankruptcy of the Company (the "Trustee"), was authorized to undertake the marketing and solicitation of bids for a sale of the assets, property and undertakings of the Company (the "Sale Process").

Business Overview and Description of Assets

Atlantic Sea Cucumber Ltd. operated a sea cucumber processing facility in Hackett's Cove, Nova Scotia. The Assets include, among other things, the parcel and improvements comprising ASC's seafood processing facilities located in Hackett's Cove, Nova Scotia, as well as, for purposes of this SISP, the Company's fish processing and re-sale licenses issued by the Canada Food Inspection Agency and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (the "Licenses").

Bid Process

Under the Sale Process, all qualified interested parties will be provided with an opportunity to participate. The Sales Process is intended to solicit interest in a sale of all or part of the assets and/or business of the Company.

If you are interested in pursuing this opportunity for the Company's right, title and interest in the assets, please contact us to obtain a copy of the confidentiality agreement ("NDA").

The Trustee has prepared an online data room to provide additional information on the Company and this opportunity. Access to the online data room is available to prospective purchasers who execute and return the NDA.

The deadline for the submission of offers is January 30, 2026 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time).

In due course, the online data room will include a standard asset purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement"). Bidders are encouraged to submit their offers using the Purchase Agreement, making appropriate revisions to reflect the specifics of their offer.

The Trustee reserves the right to amend or terminate this offering at any time.

All communications relating to this opportunity should be directed to: Evan McCullagh, Senior Estate Manager, msi Spergel inc., 905-527-2227 or [email protected]