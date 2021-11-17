Acquisition of Securities of Playgon Games Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ms. Kathleen Crook announces that on November 16, 2021, she acquired 3,333,333 units ("Units") of Playgon Games Inc. (the "Company") at a price of CDN$0.30 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$999,999.90. The Units consisted of 3,333,333 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and 1,666,667 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering (as defined below).

The Units were acquired as part of a previously announced non-brokered private placement of the Company consisting in the issuance of 34,971,112 Units for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of CDN$10,491,334 (the "Offering"). The other Units were sold by the Company to other investors in the Offering.

Prior to the Offering, the Ms. Crook previously held 28,000,000 Common Shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 13.10% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company prior to the completion of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, Ms. Crook currently holds or controls, directly or indirectly, 31,333,333 Common Shares and 1,666,667 Warrants, which represents approximately 12.59% of the 248,794,698 Common Shares currently outstanding without giving effect to the exercise of any Warrants, and approximately 13.18% of the 250,461,366 Common Shares outstanding on partially diluted basis after giving effect to the exercise of the Warrants beneficially owned by Ms. Crook, without giving effect to the exercise of any other Warrants under the direction or control of Ms. Crook or any other party, or the exercise or conversion of any other outstanding convertible security of the Company.

Ms. Crook acquired ownership of, and control and direction over, the securities that triggered the requirement to file this press release. Ms. Crook may increase or decrease her beneficial ownership or control of securities in the Company as circumstances arise.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed on SEDAR, pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, please contact Mr. Darcy Krogh by telephone at (604) 563 2640 or by email at [email protected]. A copy of the report is also available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's profile. The head office of the Company is located at #1500 – 675 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 1N2.

SOURCE Playgon Games Inc.

Related Links

https://www.playgon.com/

