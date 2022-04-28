Acquisition of AccuChem by West Penetone Canada

MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - West Penetone sets the pace for another strong year and announces the acquisition of AccuChem.

AccuChem Industrial Cleaning Chemicals is a Canadian-owned manufacturer of cleaning chemicals for a wide range of commercial applications established in 1993. Based in Edmonton, AccuChem services the carwash and transportation industry, the oil & gas sector, and various other industrial segments. Additionally, AccuChem carries water treatment products and programs for the heating and cooling needs of both large and small buildings. Accuchem built a strong reputation in Western Canada with certifications like Ecologo™, Avetta and A+ rating accreditation at the BBB.

The joining of forces of West Penetone and AccuChem will ensure continuous growth and predominant presence in the above-mentioned sectors and further strengthen our mission to be a truly national organization.

About West Penetone

World leader in the development of cleaning and sanitation products that are environmentally friendly, West Penetone has earned the respect of many industries through its innovative chemical technologies and cutting-edge expertise.

The company stands out due to its ability to solve practical problems in a variety of situations and special contexts. In a constantly changing world, West Penetone is always renewing itself to meet new needs that are emerging in various markets.

With manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Edmonton, our company provides cost-effective solutions in fields as diverse as the petrochemical industry, mining, transportation, or food processing. Our range of products and expert services in sanitary conditions demonstrate the seriousness of our approach and the extent of our know-how.

With passionate work and a constant desire to evolve, West Penetone has earned an enviable reputation within well targeted sectors. The company has thus gained a prominent place through its deep understanding of the challenges of each of the industries in which it has taken an interest.

Certifications

Certification of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Drug Establishment Licences

Ecologo™

ISO 9001:2015 (Edmonton)

OMRI

Quebec vrai

Member of:

AVETTA (World-class prequalification system)

AMBQ

AQINAC

CTAQ

Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

ISNetworld

SOURCE West Penetone inc.

For further information: Louise Couillard, West Penetone, phone : 514-355-4660, ext. 3041, email : [email protected], www.westpenetone.com