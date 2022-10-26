Acqueon Announces Significant Growth Investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners; Everstone Capital sells majority stake

Investment follows accelerating revenue growth and continued market leadership

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Acqueon (the "Company"), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement software, today announced a majority growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners ("Long Ridge"). Existing investor Everstone Capital has exited its majority stake and remains a minority equity holder in the Company. The transaction will enable Acqueon to further extend its market-leading position via accelerated product innovation, channel partner expansion, and continued investments in its people, platform, and client services. The investment follows a period of dramatic growth for Acqueon, with over 200 enterprise customers across financial services & banking, healthcare, retail & distribution, and the public sector leveraging Acqueon's platform to orchestrate and execute their omnichannel customer engagement strategies.

Founded in 2019, Acqueon has created an industry-leading, modern customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to proactively connect with customers for outbound sales, service, and revenue capture opportunities using customers' preferred communication channels. The Company's proprietary technology platform seamlessly integrates with existing contact center technology, centralizes customer data across disparate silos, and enables personalized campaign creation with holistic, fully automated compliance built in. Acqueon's real-time agent guidance and coaching technology drives increased customer conversion and revenue capture while optimizing agent productivity and contact center efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Long Ridge as we enter our next phase of growth," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon. "We are incredibly proud of the world-class business Acqueon has become over the past several years and see tremendous opportunity ahead. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and partnership, we have been able to respond to evolving consumer demands and rapidly scale our client base. We look forward to working with Long Ridge and continuing to be the leader in proactive, trusted, and intelligent customer engagement technology."

"Across industries, enterprises are challenged by antiquated customer engagement technology, making it difficult to react to shifting consumer preferences and growing compliance burdens," said Andrew Cedar, Principal at Long Ridge. "Acqueon offers a modern, omnichannel customer engagement platform that is compatible with existing contact center technology and helps clients orchestrate effective, compliant customer engagement campaigns. The Company is well-positioned for continued growth, and we are excited to partner with Ashish and Acqueon's proven team as they expand their market leadership, innovate the platform, and continue to grow their impressive client base."

Avnish Mehra, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head, Private Equity at Everstone Capital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Long Ridge as a significant investor in Acqueon. We incubated Acqueon within one of our tech services businesses and it has gained fabulous traction due to its technology, industry expertise and a great team led by Ashish. During its tenure as an investor, Everstone executed various value-creation initiatives in Acqueon, including professionalizing and institutionalizing the business, adding deep industry experience, enabling R&D and sales investments and facilitating partnerships with new-age cloud contact center players. Overall Everstone has built a robust tech portfolio over the last few years, including investments like Everise, Pharmeasy, Apexon, Omega Healthcare, Innoveo, Servion and Acqueon."

DC Advisory served as Acqueon's lead financial advisor. Acqueon's legal advisor was Lazare Potter & Giacovas. Choate Hall & Stewart served as legal advisor to Long Ridge.

About Acqueon

Acqueon's Conversational Engagement platform enables proactive revenue generation and service for customer-obsessed companies by orchestrating outbound and omnichannel campaigns across voice, messaging & email channels. The platform, Acqueon Engagement Cloud, is comprised of an advanced Campaign Manager and Real-Time Conversational Intelligence capabilities, all powered by Acqueon's uniquely and built-from-the-ground-up Customer Engagement Data engine. Using statistical and predictive models, as well as intelligent workflows, Acqueon helps enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200+ customers and 110,000 agents, across industries, to increase sales, implement proactive service, improve collections, and establish deep consumer. loyalty. For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon

About Long Ridge

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge's principals have sponsored some of the most successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing leading management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com .

About Everstone Capital

Singapore headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York, Dubai and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with control mindset and growth bias; comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills. For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com

Contact:

Ayoshmita Biswas

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897769/Everstone_Capital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Everstone Capital

For further information: +919819714009