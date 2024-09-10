Acosta Europe Announces Strategic Acquisition of Dee Set, Creating Market-Leading Retail and Field Marketing Services Agency in UK

Establishes Acosta Europe as most comprehensive agency provider of multi-channel digital & physical field sales solutions

Creates a one-stop shop for every solution brands & retailers require in a dynamic retail marketplace

Organised to provide dedicated retail as well as flexible, syndicated solutions

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Acosta Europe today announced its strategic acquisition of Dee Set Group, an industry-leading retail and field marketing services provider in the UK. The acquisition positions Acosta Europe as the UK's most comprehensive agency provider of multi-channel digital and physical field sales solutions to serve retailers and branded manufacturers of all sizes.

Acosta Europe will now operate two separate agency brands: Reach, which includes ShopSmart, and Dee Set, which includes Tactical Solutions. Acosta Europe is a business unit of Acosta Group, a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies that empower brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace.

"We are bringing together two scale players in the retail and field marketing services sector to provide our clients comprehensive, flexible, and innovative solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic UK retail market," said Ian Forshew, SVP, Group Managing Director, Acosta Europe.

The organisation's expanded service portfolio positions it as the only UK agency to offer end-to-end scaled product, dedicated, tactical, and syndicated services with retailer accreditation across all service types. Acosta Europe's range of services includes product consolidation, supply chain management, late-stage customisation, and in-store execution.

"We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dee Set and its talented associates to Acosta Europe and our greater Acosta Group agency collective," said Lisa Koth, Acosta Group Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Acosta Europe. "The combined and expanded capabilities of these industry-leading agencies add measurable benefits to our valued UK customers and reinforce our role as the industry's foremost global end-to-end sales and marketing agency," she continued.

EXPANDED CAPABILITIES, INCREASED VALUE

In bringing together these trusted organisations, Acosta Europe offers the critical capabilities, data and insights, and marketing solutions needed by brands and retailers for the UK's omnichannel retail marketplace.

Expanded Service Portfolio: The only UK agency to offer scaled product, dedicated, tactical, and syndicated services with retailer accreditation across all service types.

Advanced Technology Ecosystem: Creates a technology platform with dynamic allocation systems to enhance efficiency and flexibility in service delivery.

Unrivalled Scale and Reach: With a workforce of 3,500 in-store colleagues, the company offers the broadest geographical coverage in the UK, minimising emissions and maximising proximity to retail outlets.

Innovation Focus: Significant investments in data, insight, and AI capabilities drive the development of Acosta Europe's Sales Force of the Future, evolving our offering to meet the needs of our clients and the market.

Sales Force of the Future, evolving our offering to meet the needs of our clients and the market. Flexible Solutions: Positioned to meet the increasing demand for outsourced field marketing services, offering clients greater flexibility in budgeted spend and service options.

"Our expanded capabilities strategically position us for the future of this industry, offering a one-stop shop for every solution brands and retailers require," said Forshew.

ORGANISATIONAL OVERVIEW

Dee Set and Reach will continue to operate as separate agency brands of Acosta Europe. This structure allows the organisation to maintain the strength of dedicated teams while offering the flexibility of cross-agency expertise and syndicated services.

In his newly expanded role, Forshew becomes SVP, Group Managing Director of Acosta Europe, whilst Greg Phillips continues to lead Dee Set Group as Managing Director and Reach will be led by Andy Buck, Managing Director.

Forshew will report to Koth, whose executive leadership role has expanded to include Acosta Europe in addition to her responsibilities for Acosta Group's corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation.

"We are excited about the new opportunities this acquisition brings to our customers and colleagues across our expanded organisation," said Greg Phillips, Managing Director, Dee Set.

Forshew emphasized the company's commitment to a seamless transition over the coming weeks, adding, "We remain dedicated to providing consistent, top-tier service to our customers across our entire organisation, identifying new, innovative opportunities to drive success."

For more information about Acosta Europe please visit www.acosta-europe.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Acosta Europe

Acosta Europe creates progressive, customised solutions for its clients across the retail spectrum. Its comprehensive view of the industry and deep understanding of brands, customers, and retailers drives client success. Acosta Europe, which includes Reach and Dee Set, is part of Acosta Group, a global collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies.

Reach has been a leading field sales agency in the UK since 1975, joining Acosta Europe in 2017. With its retail roots, Reach builds sustainable growth strategies with its world-class suite of bespoke software apps, using AI technology to turn complex data into actionable insights for brands and retailers at scale and speed.

Dee Set Group, established in 2001, is a retail solutions business that helps brands and retailers sell more. The company works with some of the UK's biggest brands and retailers including Morrisons, Asda, Arla and Innocent across merchandising, fulfilment and big data analysis. The company has a retail specialist based within ten miles of 97% of the UK's retail stores. In spring 2022, the company launched Reapp, a tech brand set to digitally disrupt the grocery market. Reapp's expertise crosses all major retail channels and categories.

SOURCE Acosta Group

Bailey Doyle, [email protected]