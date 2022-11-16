ACME Group to use Wrench SmartProject as Project Collaboration platform for its Green Hydrogen/ Ammonia project

BENGALURU, India and HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- ACME Group, a leading global sustainable and renewable energy company, has chosen Wrench SmartProject for providing the digital platform for its upcoming green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman.

The SmartProject platform provided by Wrench Solutions intends to have all project consultants, vendors, partners, and contractors working together digitally on the SmartProject platform, which will control the project engineering schedule and streamline all internal & vendor approval processes. In the future, the implementation will be extended to manage construction, procurement, and quality, and eventually to monitor the complete lifecycle of the project from design to delivery.

Mr. Rajat Seksaria, CEO, ACME Group, said, "The platform offered by Wrench aligns well with our goals of sustainable and green project management. We decided to start with the basic modules for planning, managing, and monitoring engineering deliverables, integrated with schedule control. We have kept the doors open for future upgrades to the complete platform as the project progresses. The initial implementation will give us real-time reports, reminder notifications to users, revision control of documents, document security etc. We look forward to increased efficiency in all departments and work phases."

Mr. Varghese Daniel, CEO, Wrench, said "Wrench has long been a proponent for lean and green engineering, and we are delighted to partner with ACME on such a noteworthy project. I am sure the value they see from using the first phase of our digital platform will offer huge tangible benefits by way of project monitoring and deliverables control."

ACME Group is setting up a large-scale integrated Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia project at the Special Economic Zone at the Port of Duqm in Oman. The first phase of the Oman facility is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. Once fully developed, a second phase will be added, and the project is expected to produce up to 1.1 million tonnes of green ammonia annually.

