Aclara Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Aclara Resources Inc. to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ARA)
Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in the Biobío region of Chile. The Company is seeking to develop resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements. Once constructed, the Penco Module will produce a high purity heavy rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. The project´s benefits from world-class infrastructure and the operations are expected to comply with world-class environmental standards.

Friday, December 10, 2021


9:00am - 9:30am


Virtually Broadcast

