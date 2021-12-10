Aclara Virtually Opens the Market

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in the Biobío region of Chile. The Company is seeking to develop resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements. Once constructed, the Penco Module will produce a high purity heavy rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. The project´s benefits from world-class infrastructure and the operations are expected to comply with world-class environmental standards.

