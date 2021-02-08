Achievers Launches a Zoom Integration that Enables Virtual Meeting Recognitions in the Flow of Work

The Achievers for Zoom plugin, available to all Zoom users, is the first-of-its-kind that allows meeting attendees to easily share messages of gratitude to participants inside and outside of their organization

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Achievers , the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerate a culture of performance, today announced it has launched Achievers for Zoom, available to all Zoom users. Designed to boost engagement by bringing the power of recognition to online meetings, the plugin is another tool designed to help companies build the strong cultures needed to absorb change, retain and inspire talent, and outperform their competitors, according to Achievers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed work environments, making it imperative to activate employee participation every single day. Today, video conferencing solutions are synonymous with communication at work and home; however, fewer in-person interactions mean the opportunity to recognize everyday contributions suffers. According to the 2020 Achievers Workforce Institute Culture Report, recognition is the most sought after workplace request among workers. Recognition fuels engagement and the Achievers for Zoom plugin helps meeting attendees easily and instantly recognize colleagues following the conclusion of the meeting – fortifying relationships and strengthening company cultures all with a few clicks.

"We're on a mission to change the way the world works – both in person and virtually – and we want recognition, inclusion, and belonging to empower all workers globally," said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. "Building connections and driving alignment to your organizational values can be difficult to accomplish, especially in this pandemic environment. Achievers for Zoom closes this gap by making it easier for participants to add value-driven and frequent recognition to online meetings in the flow of work. The plugin strives to make work more productive and meaningful, further enabling employees to do the best work of their lives."

The Achievers for Zoom plugin is a publicly available 'plug and play' integration for any Zoom user via download from the Zoom App Marketplace. For Zoom users with the plugin, an automatic prompt appears at the end of a meeting to recognize attendees with free appreciation cards through achievers.com. Specifically, for Achievers customers with meeting participants from the same organization, the automatic prompt creates a recognition in their Achievers program with the option to grant points that can be redeemed for rewards.

For more information or to download Achievers for Zoom on your desktop or mobile device, visit https://www.achievers.com/zoom-app

