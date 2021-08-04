Achievers Honors the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® with its Tenth Annual Awards

The award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced the winners of its 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards. Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers who are leaders in employee engagement and recognition—crucial elements for the employee experience especially over the course of the past year due to the pandemic. Now in its tenth year, the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards gala on October 21, 2021.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "This year's 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a 'people-first' business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times."

A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® are:

Access Communications Co-operative Limited

Air Canada

Allianz Life Insurance Company

ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Asurion

AXIS Capital

Bill Gosling Outsourcing

Black Hills Energy

Blue Shield of California

Cadillac Fairview Corporation

CHRISTUS Health

CIBC

CIBC Mellon

CO-OP Financial Services

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

CubeSmart Self Storage

Discover

ECI Software Solutions

Economical Insurance

ESS

FCT

FYidoctors

GE Appliances

GENERAL MOTORS

Herbalife Nutrition

Holman Enterprises

Ingram Micro Inc

Insight

Kellogg

Lloyds Banking Group

McGraw Hill

Medxcel

Meijer

MTM

Power Design Inc

Premier, Inc.

Rackspace Technology

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Ryan, LLC

Samsung Electronics America & Canada

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SmileDirectClub

TEGNA

TELUS International

TMF Group

TRIMEDX

VyStar Credit Union

World Travel Holdings

WPS Health Solutions

Zurich

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance.

