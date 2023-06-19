Achieve your Canadian Dream with "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream" by Akinwale Thompson

AJAX, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - We are excited to announce the release of "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream," an insightful and comprehensive financial self-help book by author Akinwale Thompson. A book by a Certified Financial Planner and Immigrant, to help youth, immigrants, and anyone to understand the Canadian Financial Landscape. This compelling book offers practical advice and empowering insights to help readers take control of their financial well-being and achieve lasting prosperity.

In "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream," Akinwale Thompson combines his extensive expertise in personal finance with his passion for empowering individuals to create a solid financial foundation using a clear and engaging writing style, Akinwale demystifies complex financial concepts and presents them in a relatable manner, making it accessible to readers of all backgrounds.

Its not just a book, but a roadmap to the Canadian Dream. It equips readers with the tools they need to gain financial literacy and make informed decisions. "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream" covers a wide range of topics from building a credit history, to budgeting, buying your first home, investing, retirement planning and more.

Akinwale's approach uses practical advice from his own journey as an immigrant, real-life examples and relatable stories, from working as a financial planner for 15+ years to explain and guide anyone new to a developed financial system.

Join us in celebrating the release of "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream: On June 26th 2023. The book will be available in print and e-book formats at major retailers, online platforms, and select bookstores nationwide.

For more information visit his website at www.akinwalethompson.com. For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies of "Pursuit of the Canadian Dream" contact [email protected]

About the Author :

Akinwale is a Nigerian Canadian. He began his career at Chartwell Securities and then worked with investment firms Aim/Trimark Investments, TD Investment Services, TD Canada Trust bank and Bank of Montreal before starting Jalto Financial. His love for financial planning led him to teach a series of Money Management and Financial Literacy classes in different parts of the Greater Toronto Area. He likes to explain complex financial concepts in simple everyday terms. Akinwale has a BSc in Economics from University of Lagos, an MSc in Finance from Walden University and he is a Certified Financial Planner - CFP®.

