ACEBEAM Unveils K1 EDC Flashlight with Three Light Sources

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- ACEBEAM, a leading innovator in high-performance portable lighting, recently announced the release of the K1, a compact EDC flashlight with three light sources for ultimate versatility, designed to be the perfect companion for outdoor enthusiasts and urban users alike.

The ACEBEAM K1 redefines convenience by integrating a brilliant 1,000-lumen CREE XP-LR 6500K white light LED, a precise green beam, and a 365nm UV light into a pocket-sized device.

Operational ease is at the core of the K1's design. A dual-switch system allows users to seamlessly rotate between the three light sources via a magnetic rotary switch, while a tail switch provides instant on/off control and enables adjustment of the white and UV light settings.

Built for durability, the K1 is constructed from AL6061-T6 aluminum with a hard-anodized finish. It boasts an IP68 rating, making it dustproof, waterproof up to 2 meters for 30 minutes, and resistant to impacts from up to 1.5 meters. Weighing a mere 77.4g (2.73oz) and measuring 110mm (4.33") in length, it is effortlessly portable with a sturdy clip for secure attachment.

Powering the K1 is an included, replaceable 14500 1000mAh battery with a built-in USB-C port for convenient recharging without an external charger. For added flexibility, the flashlight can also operate on standard AA batteries.

"Whether you're hiking, camping, or just need a reliable light for daily tasks, the K1 is designed to meet the demand for a versatile, robust, and compact lighting tool," said a spokesperson for ACEBEAM. "It embodies our commitment to innovation and quality."

Upgraded Loyalty Program

Alongside the launch of the K1, ACEBEAM is proud to highlight its newly upgraded Loyalty Program. New members receive 500 points upon registration and a free gift with their first purchase. Members can progress through 11 tiers, from Iron to Legend, earning points on purchases, subscriptions, and product reviews. These points are redeemable for discounts without affecting tier status, providing clear and valuable benefits for the ACEBEAM community.

For more information on the ACEBEAM K1, please visit: ACEBEAM K1. To learn more about the enhanced Loyalty Program, visit the official page: ACEBEAM Reward Points.

About ACEBEAM

ACEBEAM was established in 2009, and its brand was founded in 2014. It focuses on high-performance portable lighting and has always been committed to promoting the development of high-power flashlights and LEP flashlight technology. For 16 years, ACEBEAM has been deeply involved in the portable lighting market, providing high-quality and highly reliable lighting tools to global users. Its products cover flashlights, headlamps, long-range flashlights, diving lights, and other categories, backed by a 10-year warranty service.

