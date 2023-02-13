Collaboration to improve efficiencies for global recycling projects

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- ACE Green Recycling (ACE), an integrated technology and supply chain platform for battery materials, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with STC, a leading European engineering, procurement and construction management company specializing in building plants and equipment for battery recycling and lead production.

Through the strategic collaboration, STC will construct battery recycling facilities providing manufacturing of recycling equipment and overall engineering and project management activities, integrating STC's proprietary technologies with ACE's zero Scope 1 emissions technologies for lead and lithium-ion batteries. STC and ACE will also explore opportunities for licensing and co-marketing their battery recycling technologies.

Giorgio La Sala, CEO of STC, says, "We hope the synergies between ACE and STC will help the battery recycling industry further improve recycling efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts, while ensuring reliable quality and lower costs in accordance with circular economy principles."

ACE has developed a portfolio of proprietary, Scope 1 emissions-free technologies to recycle lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries to extract critical battery materials. Its proprietary hydrometallurgical technology is powered exclusively by electricity, emits zero greenhouse gases and has market-leading recovery yields.

"This collaboration leverages STC's expertise in manufacturing high quality equipment and large-scale project management along with ACE's innovative battery recycling technology to form a partnership that will transform battery recycling globally by creating more deployment efficiencies," said Vipin Tyagi, ACE's co-founder and chief technology officer. "We are committed to sustainable global electrification and are excited to partner with STC to help us advance toward that goal."

Italy-based STC operates in battery recycling and lead production and has projects across the European Union, North America and Africa. The company is part of the Monbat Group and operates in other sectors such as hydrometallurgy chemistry, electrochemistry, environmental protection and water treatment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements regarding ACE's technological capabilities and future business aspirations. All statements are based upon current ACE expectations and involve a number of business and technical risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals, unexpected changes in technologies, uncertainties inherent in technological development, scaling and roll out, intellectual property protection, and sources and availability of third-party financing.

About ACE Green Recycling

About STC

SOURCE ACE Green Recycling

For further information: Meredith Matthews, +1 281 770 2566, [email protected]