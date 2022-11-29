MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. (ACE) announced today its results for the third quarter of 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Results

In the third quarter of 2022, ACE recorded no decrease in net assets in liquidation as a result of interest income of approximately $34,000 during the quarter which offset administrative and other expenses of $34,000 during the quarter.

As at September 30, 2022, ACE's only remaining assets consisted of cash in an aggregate amount of approximately $6.0 million.

Liquidation Process

On June 28, 2012, further to the approval by ACE shareholders on April 25, 2012 of a special resolution providing for the voluntary liquidation of ACE, the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division) (the "Court") issued an order appointing Ernst & Young Inc. as liquidator of ACE (the "Liquidator").

Pursuant to an order issued by the Court on February 25, 2013, the Liquidator established a process for the identification, resolution and barring of claims and other contingent liabilities against ACE. Creditors had until May 13, 2013 to file their proof of claims, failing which their claims would be barred and extinguished. The interim consolidated financial statements of ACE for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis include a description of proofs of claim which were filed and the status thereof.

Final Distribution to Shareholders and Dissolution

ACE is completing the remaining corporate, administrative and tax processes to facilitate its dissolution and the final distribution of the remaining cash of ACE prior to its dissolution. Following completion of such processes, the Liquidator intends to seek Court approval of its final accounts, approval to proceed with a final distribution to the shareholders of ACE and approval of the dissolution of ACE. The final amount to be distributed is expected to represent all of the remaining cash of ACE less accounts payable and a reserve to cover the remaining fees and expenses of the liquidation and dissolution and remaining contingencies.

The Liquidator will post a copy of the relevant application to the Court and notice of the hearing date on its website at www.ey.com/ca/aceaviation in advance of the hearing date. Shareholders and other parties who have questions or require additional information with respect to ACE and the final distribution and dissolution process may contact the Liquidator by telephone (1-855-279-8388 or 416-943-4444) or by fax (1-416-943-3300).

The amount of the final distribution will remain subject to modification until the final amount of the distribution is announced following receipt of Court approval. The record date and payment date for such distribution would be announced by subsequent press release upon receipt of approval from the Court. Subject to receipt of the Court approval, the Liquidator currently expects to proceed with the dissolution of ACE shortly following the payment of the final distribution to the shareholders.

The final distribution to shareholders, the cancellation of the shares of ACE and the dissolution of ACE will not occur until all necessary corporate, administrative and tax measures to dissolve ACE are completed and until the settlement of any remaining contingencies that may arise in connection with the remaining liquidation and dissolution steps of ACE. There is no certainty as to the timing or amount of such final distribution and dissolution. ACE will continue to incur operating costs and fees for the duration of the dissolution process.

The distributions to shareholders of ACE will generally be treated as deemed dividends from a Canadian tax standpoint. Such deemed dividends will be designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

For additional information with respect to the liquidation of ACE, refer to the management proxy circular dated March 9, 2012, the interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and the other public filings of ACE which are available at www.sedar.com and www.aceaviation.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to strategies, expectations, future actions, the timing of the liquidation, the final distribution to shareholders and the dissolution of ACE. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts or forward-looking predictions or statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, market, regulatory developments or proceedings, and actions by third parties as well as the factors identified throughout ACE's filings with securities regulators in Canada and, in particular, those identified in the Risk Factors section of ACE's 2021 Annual MD&A dated April 29, 2022. ACE will continue to incur operating costs and fees for the duration of the dissolution process. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent ACE's expectations as of the date they are made, and are subject to change after such date. However, ACE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Internet: www.aceaviation.com

SOURCE ACE Aviation Holdings Inc.

For further information: David Saldanha, Ernst & Young Inc., (416) 943-4444