ACCULIN® and ACCULINOL® are now an integral part of Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymers Portfolio

ORANGEBURG, S.C., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gulbrandsen is excited to announce its recent acquisition of the ACCULIN® and ACCULINOL® brand names from the International Group Inc.

The addition of ACCULIN® Polyethylene Waxes and ACCULINOL® Polyethylene Alcohols to Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymer portfolio strongly reflects the company's long-term commitment to providing high-quality specialty polymer solutions to their customers throughout the world. ACCULIN® and ACCULINOL® will continue to be produced at Gulbrandsen's Mujpur (India) manufacturing site.

"For the past eight years, Gulbrandsen has been a premier manufacturer of specialty waxes and their derivatives for various applications such as expanded polystyrene, mold release agents, inks & coatings, personal care, and wax blends," said Patrick Lim (Global Business Director - Specialty Polymers).

He adds, "The recent addition of the ACCULIN® and ACCULINOL® brand names to our portfolio clearly reflects Gulbrandsen's relentless endeavor to deliver performance-driven solutions worldwide."

About Gulbrandsen

Gulbrandsen is a global chemical manufacturing company specializing in cost-efficient and high-quality chemical solutions for a range of applications. For more information on Gulbrandsen, please visit www.gulbrandsen.com.

SOURCE Gulbrandsen