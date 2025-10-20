Accord Plasma B.V. Expands Global Plasma Therapy Capabilities with Acquisition of Prothya Biosolutions

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Accord Plasma B.V., a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Prothya Biosolutions Belgium BV and its subsidiaries.

This strategic move enhances Accord B.V.'s commitment to improving global access to plasma-derived medicines and strengthens its ability to meet the increasing demand for life-saving plasma therapies worldwide.

Prothya Biosolutions is one of Europe's leading plasma fractionators, operating major facilities in Amsterdam and Brussels, along with plasma collection centres across Hungary. The company employs approximately 1,200 skilled professionals.

Advancing Global Access to Plasma

The integration of Prothya into Accord B.V., marks a significant expansion of Accord's plasma capabilities. By combining Prothya's proven expertise in Europe with Intas's large-scale fractionation infrastructure in India, the organisation will accelerate the development and availability of essential plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) for patients in multiple regions.

"Our goal is to ensure that patients who depend on plasma-derived therapies can access reliable and high-quality treatments," said Paul Tredwell, Global CEO of Accord Healthcare. "Together with Prothya, we are better positioned to address the growing global need for plasma-derived medicines, providing patients worldwide with critical, often under-prescribed therapies."

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. It boasts one of the largest market footprints among European generic and biosimilars companies, selling medicines in over 85 countries worldwide.

This global reach allows Accord to provide essential, affordable medicines to national health systems, assisting healthcare professionals in improving patient lives worldwide.

Accord is committed to being agile and inventive, continually seeking to enhance products and improve patient access. The company is driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients everywhere.

