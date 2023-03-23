Accord Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The financial figures presented in this release are reported in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended Dec. 31 (000's except per share figures) 2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Average funds employed (millions) 443 460 450 402 Revenue 18,371 18,465 67,491 63,480 Pre-provision operating income 2,700* 4,593 12,821* 14,335 Provision for credit and loan losses 3,122 (274) 8,293 (614) Impairment of Goodwill 1,883 - 1,883 - (Loss) earnings before income tax (2,305) 4,867 2,646 14,949 (Loss) net earnings attributable to shareholders (3,664) 3,573 1,427 11,887 (Loss) earnings per common share (basic and diluted) (0.43) 0.42 0.17 1.39 Book value per share (December 31)



$ 11.80 $ 11.68 *Before impairment of goodwill

The Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 performance reflected a challenging business environment, as inflation and rising interest rates created headwinds for small and medium sized businesses, which form the core of Accord's target markets. Against this backdrop, the Company's conservative approach to adding new business caused portfolio growth to slow, and a more challenging credit environment led to an increase in the provision for credit and loan losses.

While net earnings were affected by several non-cash items, key operating metrics remained steady. Average funds employed in the fourth quarter were down slightly year-over-year to $443 million, and averaged $450 million for the full year, up 12% over 2021. Total funds employed at December 31, 2022 were $453 million. Fourth quarter revenue held steady at $18,371,000 compared to $18,465,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, while full year revenue rose 6% to a record of $67,491,000 compared to $63,480,000 last year. Book value per common share rose to $11.80 at year end, up from $11.68 at the start of the year.

Commenting on the financial results, the Company's President and CEO, Mr. Simon Hitzig, stated: "2022 was a tough year, however, Accord's financial strength and stability allowed our clients to weather the storm and position themselves for growth ahead." Mr. Hitzig added, "Economic uncertainty often leads the major banks to restrict their lending appetite, which provides opportunities for Accord – we're well positioned to perform in this environment."

The Company's 2022 net earnings were hampered by a $8.3 million provision for credit and loan losses, compared to a net recovery of $614,000 in 2021, reflecting the economic headwinds and their impact on certain businesses within the portfolio. The Company continues to carry a healthy allowance for expected losses on the balance sheet: $8.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $5.3 million a year earlier. The provision and year-end allowance are supported by the Company's comprehensive process, incorporating third-party economic forecasts, quantitative evaluation of each borrower, and expert judgment refined over multiple economic cycles. In addition, the rapidly changing market conditions, and uncertain near-term forecast, led to the decision to recognize an impairment of goodwill, reflected as a $1,883,000 non-cash expense in the fourth quarter.

Affected by the provision for losses and the non-cash goodwill charge, net earnings attributable to shareholders swung to a loss of $3,664,000 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a loss per share of 43 cents. Net earnings for the full year were $1,427,000, or 17 cents per common share.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hitzig added "The growing pipeline of new business, and the robust allowance for expected loan losses, set the stage for a stronger 2023. As the business environment finds its footing, we're well-positioned to accelerate growth and earnings for our investors."

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 45 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

Note: Non-IFRS measures

The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company uses a number of other financial measures to monitor its performance and believes that these measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial position. These measures may not have standardized meanings or computations as prescribed by IFRS that would ensure consistency between companies using these measures and are, therefore, considered to be non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS measures presented in this press release are as follows:

1) Pre-provision operating income: the Company derives this measure from amounts presented in its IFRS prepared financial statements. Operating income is earnings before income tax, adding back the provision for credit and loan losses.

2) Book value per share: book value is shareholders' equity and is the same as the net asset value (calculated as total assets minus total liabilities) of the Company less non-controlling interests. Book value per share is the book value divided by the number of common shares outstanding as of a particular date.

3) Funds employed are the Company's finance receivables and loans, an IFRS measure. Average funds employed are the average finance receivables and loans calculated over a particular period.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Irene Eddy, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., (416) 961-0304