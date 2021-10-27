TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 15, 2021.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 43 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 961-0304 Ext. 207, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accordfinancial.com

