TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) (the "Company") today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,376,761 shares were represented at the AGM representing 74.50% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes Cast Name For Withheld

For Withheld David Beutel 6,284,053 92,508

98.55 % 1.45 % Burt Feinberg 6,187,953 188,608

97.04 % 2.96 % Simon Hitzig 6,151,853 224,708

96.48 % 3.52 % Jean Holly 6,183,453 193,108

96.97 % 3.03 % Gary Prager 6,187,953 188,608

97.04 % 2.96 % David Spivak 6,187,753 188,808

97.04 % 2.96 % Stephen Warden 6,194,653 181,908

97.15 % 2.85 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

For Withheld

For Withheld 6,371,861 4,700

99.93 % 0.07 %

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including asset-based finance, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 45 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com

SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.

For further information: Irene Eddy, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 961-0304, [email protected]