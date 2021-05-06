Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
May 06, 2021, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) (the "Company") today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("ASM") held on May 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,330,020 shares were represented at the ASM representing 73.96% of the total issued and outstanding shares.
1. Election of Directors
The following six nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
Name
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
David Beutel
|
6,031,649
|
171,146
|
97.24%
|
2.76%
|
Ken Hitzig
|
5,955,009
|
247,786
|
96.01%
|
3.99%
|
Simon Hitzig
|
5,994,649
|
208,146
|
96.64%
|
3.36%
|
Jean Holly
|
6,057,695
|
145,100
|
97.66%
|
2.34%
|
Gary Prager
|
6,063,995
|
138,800
|
97.76%
|
2.24%
|
Stephen Warden
|
6,063,995
|
138,800
|
97.76%
|
2.24%
2. Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
6,202,495
|
300
|
100%
|
0.00%
3. Approval of 2021 Stock Option Plan
The 2021 Stock Option Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company.
|
For
|
Against
|
For
|
Against
|
6,160,005
|
42,790
|
99.31%
|
0.69%
About Accord Financial Corp.
Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 43 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.
SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.
For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5647, [email protected]
