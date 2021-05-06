Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) (the "Company") today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("ASM") held on May 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,330,020 shares were represented at the ASM representing 73.96% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The following six nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes Cast Name For Withheld

For Withheld David Beutel 6,031,649 171,146

97.24% 2.76% Ken Hitzig 5,955,009 247,786

96.01% 3.99% Simon Hitzig 5,994,649 208,146

96.64% 3.36% Jean Holly 6,057,695 145,100

97.66% 2.34% Gary Prager 6,063,995 138,800

97.76% 2.24% Stephen Warden 6,063,995 138,800

97.76% 2.24%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.





















For Withheld

For Withheld 6,202,495 300

100% 0.00%

3. Approval of 2021 Stock Option Plan

The 2021 Stock Option Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company.











For Against

For Against 6,160,005 42,790

99.31% 0.69%

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 43 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5647, [email protected]

