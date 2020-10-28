Accord Announces Third Quarter Earnings and Regular Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial figures presented in this release are reported in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS









Three Months Ended Sept. 30 Nine Months Ended Sept. 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $ Average funds employed (millions) 327 383 343 373 Revenue (000's) 12,312 15,299 35,598 41,878 Earnings (loss) before income tax (000's) (120) 4,063 (5,209) 8,911 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders (000's) 566 3,237 (968) 7,102 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (000's) (note) 621 2,862 (63) 7,075 Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) 0.07 0.38 (0.11) 0.84 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) 0.07 0.34 (0.01) 0.84 Book value per share (September 30)



$10.56 $11.07

The economic downturn driven by Covid-19 put a damper on new business originations, which, combined with lower borrowings from many of the Company's existing clients, caused average funds employed to decline to $327 million in the current quarter compared to $383 million last year. At the same time, average yields have also declined, reflecting lower interest rates in the United States and Canada. The smaller portfolio and lower yields resulted in third quarter revenue of $12,312,000 compared to $15,299,000 last year. The challenging environment, for specific clients and the economy overall, also caused the Company to record a higher provision for losses. These factors led to third quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders ("shareholders' net earnings") of $566,000 compared to $3,237,000 earned last year. Earnings per common share ("EPS") were 7 cents compared to 38 cents last year. Adjusted net earnings decreased to $621,000 from the $2,862,000 earned in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was 7 cents in the current quarter compared to 34 cents last year.

While the third quarter delivered modest earnings, the results for the first nine months of 2020 are still in negative territory. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 declined to $35,598,000 compared to $41,878,000 last year. Shareholders' net loss in the first nine months was $968,000 compared to net earnings of $7,102,000 in 2019. Shareholders' net earnings declined mainly for the reasons noted above. Loss per share ("LPS") was 11 cents compared to EPS of 84 cents last year. Adjusted net loss was $63,000 compared to adjusted net earnings of $7,075,000 earned in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted LPS was 1 cent in the first nine months of 2020 compared to EPS of 84 cents last year.

Funds employed grew during the third quarter, up from $317 million at June 30 to close at $348 million on September 30.

Commenting on the results, the Company's President and CEO, Mr. Simon Hitzig, stated: "As expected, our cautious approach over the last six months has led to a modest decline in funds employed and revenue. And while we're pleased with the performance of our lease and loan portfolios, until we have more clarity around the economic recovery, we continue to carry a substantial allowance for losses on the balance sheet."

Mr. Hitzig added "I'm pleased to report that we're seeing "green shoots" of renewed growth taking root all around Accord. Every office is now driving increased new business activity, and the portfolios are beginning to grow again. Accord's total funds employed notched a 10% increase during the quarter, reaching $348 million by the end of the third quarter. As portfolio growth has resumed, the trend in earnings has also taken a positive turn. We're now clearly on the road back to portfolio growth and earnings recovery."

The Company's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 5 cents per common share, payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record November 13, 2020.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.

Note: Non-IFRS measures

The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company uses a number of other financial measures to monitor its performance and believes that these measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial position. These measures may not have standardized meanings or computations as prescribed by IFRS that would ensure consistency between companies using these measures and are, therefore, considered to be non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS measures presented in this press release are as follows:

1) Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS. The Company derives these measures from amounts presented in its IFRS prepared financial statements. Adjusted net earnings comprise shareholders' net earnings before stock-based compensation, business acquisition expenses (transaction and integration costs and amortization of intangible assets) and restructuring expenses. Adjusted EPS (basic and diluted) is adjusted net earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in the period. Management believes adjusted net earnings is a more appropriate measure of operating performance as it excludes items which do not relate to ongoing operating activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net earnings to adjusted net earnings:



Three Months Ended Sept. 30 Nine Months Ended Sept. 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Shareholders' net earnings (loss): 566 3,237 (968) 7,102 Adjustments, net of tax:







Restructuring expenses - - 739 - Business acquisition expenses 55 (423) 166 (159) Stock-based compensation - 48 - 132 Adjusted net earnings (loss) 621 2,862 (63) 7,075

2) Book value per share – book value is shareholders' equity and is the same as the net asset value (calculated as total assets minus total liabilities) of the Company less non-controlling interests. Book value per share is the book value divided by the number of common shares outstanding as of a particular date.

3) Funds employed are the Company's finance receivables and loans, an IFRS measure. Average funds employed are the average finance receivables and loans calculated over a particular period.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416)-642-5647, [email protected]

