Accelerate Provides Fund Update

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is providing an update on the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB) and the Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF (TSX: ABTC).

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund Celebrates 3-Year Track Record as an ETF

Accelerate is pleased to celebrate ARB's 3-year anniversary as a TSX-listed alternative ETF.

Since its inception, ARB has attained an annualized return of 11.3%, beating its benchmark by 8.5% annually and 29.4% on a cumulative basis.

"After managing the arbitrage strategy for nearly a decade, we are pleased with ARB's performance since launching it as an ETF three years ago," said Julian Klymochko, Accelerate CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "ARB's low risk rating, along with its tax-efficient 3.1% distribution yield and low correlation to traditional asset classes, makes it a compelling addition to investors' portfolios in general, and an attractive fixed income alternative in particular."

Accelerate is honoured to have received a global top-10 ranking for ARB from BarclayHedge in a recent ranking of arbitrage hedge funds.

Additionally, Accelerate was recently nominated for Alternative Investment Solutions Provider of the Year by Wealth Professional Canada Magazine.

Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF to Terminate

Accelerate will be terminating the Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF effective at the close of business on June 12, 2023 (the "Termination Date").

Effective immediately, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions for shares of ABTC will be accepted. ABTC is expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of Accelerate, at the close of business on or about June 9, 2023, with all shares still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining shareholders of ABTC as of the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of ABTC, on a pro-rata basis.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

