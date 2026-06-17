Accelerate Progress with Q&C's New Partner Selection Guide

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As life sciences companies navigate the complexities of new market entry and critical regulatory milestones, strategic guidance is essential for successful expansion and compliance. To support these efforts, Q&C Services, https://www.qualityandcompliance.com/, has released a new practical guide designed to help organizations make informed decisions when selecting an outsourced regulatory and quality partner.

For immediate access to the full guide--which outlines essential attributes of successful partnerships and common pitfalls to avoid--please visit https://mailchi.mp/qualityandcompliance.com/choosing-regulatory-partners

New Guide to Strategic Regulatory and Quality Partnerships

Authored by Q&C President, Heather J. Barker, the guide draws on her extensive experience working on both sides of the consultant–industry relationship. It outlines the key attributes organizations should prioritize when evaluating potential partners, including technical depth, communication style, operational maturity, and the ability to support the full lifecycle of a regulatory or quality program. The guide also highlights common mistakes companies make, such as over‑indexing on cost, overlooking critical local expertise--particularly within the Canadian market--or failing to assess a partner's scalability.

Heather J. Barker provides a grounded, real‑world perspective on what drives successful partnerships. "Choosing the right regulatory and quality partner is one of the most consequential decisions a company can make," she notes. "The right partner accelerates progress, reduces risk, and eliminates operational friction. The wrong one can introduce delays, misalignment, and unnecessary complexity."

Q&C's newly released guide reflects the company's ongoing commitment to empowering life sciences organizations with the knowledge needed to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. It is designed to help teams accelerate progress, strengthen compliance, and reduce risk across the full program lifecycle.

Engaging at BIO International Convention

Further supporting life sciences companies in their pursuit of strategic partnerships and market readiness, Q&C Services will attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego from June 22–25, https://convention.bio.org/. The team welcomes conversations with organizations seeking support, particularly those planning or evaluating entry into the Canadian market. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their goals and explore how Q&C can help reduce regulatory delays, minimize risk, and ensure a smooth path to compliance.

About Q&C

Q&C is the largest full‑service consultancy and importer for Health Canada–regulated drugs, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), natural health products, and medical devices. With over 30 years of experience, Q&C supports life sciences companies across the full product lifecycle, providing expert regulatory, quality, and compliance services. Backed by a multidisciplinary team, Q&C helps organizations navigate complex regulatory pathways, reduce risk, and accelerate development with confidence.

SOURCE Q&C Services

Carly Epp, VP Sales & Marketing, [email protected], 905-363-1182 Ext. 263