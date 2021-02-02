Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for Accelerate Bitcoin ETF

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for Accelerate Bitcoin ETF ("ABTC").

"Ever since launching Canada's first bitcoin fund in July 2017, I've been an advocate for the asset class," said Julian Klymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. "Bitcoin has been one of the best performing asset classes on a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year basis, both absolute and risk-adjusted. Given bitcoin's historical track record and future potential, along with its portfolio diversification properties, we are looking forward to offering investors exposure to the asset class in an easy-to-use, low-cost ETF."

ABTC will offer U.S. dollar denominated units and Canadian dollar denominated units, with a management fee of 0.70%. Accelerate has applied to list units of ABTC on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved ABTC's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-caliber alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance.

Accelerate is empowering investors. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com

A preliminary prospectus dated February 1, 2021 (the "Prospectus") containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the units of the Funds and it is an offence to claim otherwise.

Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the bitcoin market, an investment in ABTC is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in ABTC is considered high risk.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to a Fund or Accelerate. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Accelerate's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Accelerate believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Accelerate undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors that affect this information, except as required by law.

For further information: For media and investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; or Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]