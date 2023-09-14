Accelerate Declares Quarterly Distributions, Increases ARB Distribution by 30%

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the September 2023, quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 28, 2023. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on October 10, 2023.

"Due to the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund's (TSX: ARB) industry-leading investment performance, including a since inception annualized return of 9.6% and a #4 global ranking from BarclayHedge, we are pleased to further reward ARB investors with a 30% distribution increase." said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "This is ARB's third distribution increase, and it now yields 4.0%, making it a potentially attractive fixed income alternative for income investors seeking consistent performance and tax efficiency."

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Distribution

per Unit ($) Distribution Yield Payment Frequency Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund HDGE 0.10 1.73 % Quarterly Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund ATSX 0.42 7.41 % Quarterly Accelerate OneChoice Alternative

Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.10 1.98 % Quarterly Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.26 4.01 % Quarterly

Accelerate is powering diversification. To learn more visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

