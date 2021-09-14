CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the September 2021 quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 28, 2021, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 29, 2021. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2021.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds Distribution per Unit ($) TSX Ticker Distribution Yield Payment Frequency Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund 0.10 HDGE 2.39% Quarterly Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund 0.42 ATSX 7.04% Quarterly Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF 0.10 ONEC 1.85% Quarterly Accelerate Arbitrage Fund 0.17 ARB 2.54% Quarterly

The $0.36 per unit quarterly distribution for the Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund (TSX: ATSX) represents a 420% increase in quarterly distribution.

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-caliber alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance. Accelerate is empowering investors.

Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]

Related Links

https://accelerateshares.com/

